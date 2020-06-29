All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6072 Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6072 Franklin Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:51 PM

6072 Franklin Avenue

6072 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6072 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
6072 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6072 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College