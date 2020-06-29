Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
6072 Franklin Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:51 PM
6072 Franklin Avenue
6072 Franklin Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6072 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
6072 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6072 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6072 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6072 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6072 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6072 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
