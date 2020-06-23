5565 Canoga Ave. #218

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo at "The Met" - Conveniently located within the resort style community "The Met". This 2 bed and 2 bath combo offers a lovely open space floor plan. The bright updated kitchen opens to the dining area and the living room. Complete with a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a covered balcony. This unit also boasts updated laminate flooring, crown molding, stack washer & dryer within unit included, and 2 car covered parking. This unit is located in Building 8 which is also right next to primary amenities including Swimming Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball & Racket Ball Courts, all located within mere minutes from Warner Center and the 101 Fwy.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Water, Trash & Gym Included in Rent

Security Deposit $2,295

BRE Lic: 01880790



No Pets Allowed



