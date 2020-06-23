All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5565 Canoga Ave. #218

5565 N Canoga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5565 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo at "The Met" - Conveniently located within the resort style community "The Met". This 2 bed and 2 bath combo offers a lovely open space floor plan. The bright updated kitchen opens to the dining area and the living room. Complete with a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a covered balcony. This unit also boasts updated laminate flooring, crown molding, stack washer & dryer within unit included, and 2 car covered parking. This unit is located in Building 8 which is also right next to primary amenities including Swimming Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball & Racket Ball Courts, all located within mere minutes from Warner Center and the 101 Fwy.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Water, Trash & Gym Included in Rent
Security Deposit $2,295
BRE Lic: 01880790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have any available units?
5565 Canoga Ave. #218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have?
Some of 5565 Canoga Ave. #218's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 currently offering any rent specials?
5565 Canoga Ave. #218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 pet-friendly?
No, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 offer parking?
Yes, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 offers parking.
Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have a pool?
Yes, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 has a pool.
Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have accessible units?
No, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5565 Canoga Ave. #218 does not have units with dishwashers.
