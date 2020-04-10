All apartments in Los Angeles
4817 Melrose Ave

4817 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed + 2 bath unit located close to Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Silver Lake, Koreatown, 101 Fwy, Paramount Studio and Sunset Studios - Great Location! Recently renovated kitchen features stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Unit has it's own in-unit washer/dryer for your convenience. Don't miss out! Tenant responsible for gas and electricity utilities. Owner pays water.

Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, parking permit, renters insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Melrose Ave have any available units?
4817 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Melrose Ave have?
Some of 4817 Melrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Melrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Melrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4817 Melrose Ave offers parking.
Does 4817 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 Melrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 4817 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4817 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 4817 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Melrose Ave has units with dishwashers.
