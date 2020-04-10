4817 Melrose Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed + 2 bath unit located close to Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Silver Lake, Koreatown, 101 Fwy, Paramount Studio and Sunset Studios - Great Location! Recently renovated kitchen features stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Unit has it's own in-unit washer/dryer for your convenience. Don't miss out! Tenant responsible for gas and electricity utilities. Owner pays water.
Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, parking permit, renters insurance