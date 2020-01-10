Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
4501 Cedros Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM
1 of 4
4501 Cedros Ave
4501 N Cedros Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
4501 N Cedros Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 61100
Beautifully modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in desirable condominium. Available Furnished!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61100
Property Id 61100
(RLNE4706909)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have any available units?
4501 Cedros Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4501 Cedros Ave have?
Some of 4501 Cedros Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4501 Cedros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Cedros Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Cedros Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave offer parking?
No, 4501 Cedros Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have a pool?
No, 4501 Cedros Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have accessible units?
No, 4501 Cedros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave has units with dishwashers.
