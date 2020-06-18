Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
3441 RED ROSE Drive
3441 RED ROSE Drive
No Longer Available
3441 N Red Rose Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have any available units?
3441 RED ROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3441 RED ROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3441 RED ROSE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 RED ROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive offer parking?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 RED ROSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 RED ROSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
