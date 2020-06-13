Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 315 Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
315 Highland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 Highland Ave
315 N Highland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
315 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxury Remodeled Home for rent.
5 Beds | 4 Bathrooms.
Home is fully furnished.
Close to all local eateries/markets/shopping centers, etc.
Text/email for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Highland Ave have any available units?
315 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 315 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 315 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College