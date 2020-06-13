All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 315 Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
315 Highland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Highland Ave

315 N Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

315 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxury Remodeled Home for rent.

5 Beds | 4 Bathrooms.

Home is fully furnished.

Close to all local eateries/markets/shopping centers, etc.

Text/email for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Highland Ave have any available units?
315 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 315 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College