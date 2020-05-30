Rent Calculator
20542 Hartland Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20542 Hartland Street
20542 Hartland Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
20542 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Two bed one bath spacious living room and kitchen
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=11815160
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4582604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20542 Hartland Street have any available units?
20542 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20542 Hartland Street have?
Some of 20542 Hartland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20542 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
20542 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20542 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 20542 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20542 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 20542 Hartland Street offers parking.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
