Los Angeles, CA
20542 Hartland Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

20542 Hartland Street

20542 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

20542 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two bed one bath spacious living room and kitchen

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=11815160

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20542 Hartland Street have any available units?
20542 Hartland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20542 Hartland Street have?
Some of 20542 Hartland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20542 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
20542 Hartland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20542 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
No, 20542 Hartland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20542 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 20542 Hartland Street offers parking.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20542 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20542 Hartland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
