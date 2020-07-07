2031 N. HOOVER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

BUILT IN 2016 FREE STANDING BACK HOUSE | CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT | 3 BED\\3BATH TRIPLE MASTER SUITE | 2-3 CAR PARKING | PRIME LOS FELIZ LOCATION!

**Ask me about a MOVE-IN special**

Located in the middle of all that Los Feliz has to offer, this 3 bed 3 bath freestanding home sits quietly behind the front Triplex, with its own parking (2 tandem) and patio. It is completely remodeled with everything brand new, from the floors to the ceilings!

Light bounces off of the sleek marble floors and illuminates the spacious open floor plan. The living space is bright and open with attic space and coat closet for additional space, as well as central A/C and heat to keeping you comfortable year round!

The living space is spacious and open, flowing perfectly into the kitchen. Recessed lighting throughout and two-toned walls to set the mood! Hone your culinary chef skills and whip up tasty treats in your fabulous kitchen! Bar top, new cabinets, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Also includes a washer/dryer! A back exit is located off of the kitchen, providing access to your own private mini patio--perfect for gardening or BBQing!

Three cozy master suites sit off the living area with pergo floors throughout. Marble tile line the floor and walls in each private bathroom, making for a luxurious bathroom space! Steam the shower and soak the long work day away!

Speaking of relaxation, did I mention how peaceful this street is? Not only is it serene and perfectly nestled in the middle of Los Feliz, but it\'s perfect for walkers! All the Los Feliz treasures are walking distance from your new home. Stroll to Vermont Village for eats at the many cafes like Figaro Bistro, or Tacos Tu Madre! Catch a flick at either the Vintage Los Feliz theatre or The Vista! Walk just a couple streets up from your home to Hillhurst where you\'ll find super popular and famous spots like Jeni\'s Splendid Ice Creams, Maru Coffee, Bluebottle Coffee, Little Doms, Alcove Bakery, and Spitz! And with Sunset Junction and Griffith Park just stone\'s throw away, you\'ll be hard pressed to find another great location like this! This home is also located in the Franklin Elementary and Marshall High School district

Snatch this beauty up!



Available Now!

One year lease minimum

One month rent deposit

Owner will consider pet with additional deposit

TENANT pays all utilities