Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20203 COHASSET Street
20203 Cohasset Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20203 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
WONDERFUL 2 STORY BEHIND GATES LOVELY TOWN HOME. 3 BEDRROM 1.5 BATH. VERY CLEAN KEPT COMPLEX. YARD FOR SUMMER BAR-B-QUE'S COMMUNITY PARK POOL. JUST WAITING FOR YOU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have any available units?
20203 COHASSET Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20203 COHASSET Street currently offering any rent specials?
20203 COHASSET Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20203 COHASSET Street pet-friendly?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street offer parking?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street does not offer parking.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have a pool?
Yes, 20203 COHASSET Street has a pool.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have accessible units?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20203 COHASSET Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20203 COHASSET Street does not have units with air conditioning.
