19165 Bessemer Street

Amenities
Tarzana 3+2 One Story Home - Completely redone inside and out and energy efficient. This lovely Tarzana home has solar electric roof panels, dual pane windows, tankless water heater, central AC, ceiling fans throughout, washer, dryer and fridge included, gardener included, +++. Additionally, the cook's kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, remodeled bathrooms, wood floors, attached two car garage, large grassy play area and fruit trees in the rear entertainers yard.
(RLNE5891191)