Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:16 AM

19165 Bessemer Street

19165 Bessemer Street · (818) 404-7573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19165 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19165 Bessemer Street · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tarzana 3+2 One Story Home - Completely redone inside and out and energy efficient. This lovely Tarzana home has solar electric roof panels, dual pane windows, tankless water heater, central AC, ceiling fans throughout, washer, dryer and fridge included, gardener included, +++. Additionally, the cook's kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, remodeled bathrooms, wood floors, attached two car garage, large grassy play area and fruit trees in the rear entertainers yard.

(RLNE5891191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19165 Bessemer Street have any available units?
19165 Bessemer Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19165 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 19165 Bessemer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19165 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
19165 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19165 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 19165 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19165 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 19165 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 19165 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19165 Bessemer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19165 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 19165 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 19165 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 19165 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19165 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19165 Bessemer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
