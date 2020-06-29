All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19125 Haynes #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19125 Haynes #4
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

19125 Haynes #4

19125 Haynes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19125 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse - Absolutely gorgeous 3BR - 2BA Townhouse situated in a lovely greenbelt development.SPOTLESS!!Newer carpet & paint. 2-car garage. Gigantic Private patio. Large Dining area. Cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space (fridge included) major upgrade in 03-Exterior included New Stucco,Doors,Insulated Windows,Roof.New Sidewalks,Entry Porches,Steps,New Landscaping,Interior Upgrades!!Tremendous Development! Central Air & Heat. Sparkling Pool & Tennis Courts. Sound proofing in Master Bedroom. Loads of closets. Open floor plan. Incredible unit - a must see!

(RLNE4532290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19125 Haynes #4 have any available units?
19125 Haynes #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19125 Haynes #4 have?
Some of 19125 Haynes #4's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19125 Haynes #4 currently offering any rent specials?
19125 Haynes #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19125 Haynes #4 pet-friendly?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 offer parking?
Yes, 19125 Haynes #4 offers parking.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have a pool?
Yes, 19125 Haynes #4 has a pool.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have accessible units?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19125 Haynes #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19125 Haynes #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College