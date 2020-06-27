All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

18825 Stagg St.

18825 Stagg Street · No Longer Available
Location

18825 Stagg Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5051857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18825 Stagg St. have any available units?
18825 Stagg St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18825 Stagg St. currently offering any rent specials?
18825 Stagg St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18825 Stagg St. pet-friendly?
No, 18825 Stagg St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18825 Stagg St. offer parking?
No, 18825 Stagg St. does not offer parking.
Does 18825 Stagg St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18825 Stagg St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18825 Stagg St. have a pool?
No, 18825 Stagg St. does not have a pool.
Does 18825 Stagg St. have accessible units?
No, 18825 Stagg St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18825 Stagg St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18825 Stagg St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18825 Stagg St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18825 Stagg St. has units with air conditioning.
