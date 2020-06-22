All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18324 Clark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18324 Clark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18324 Clark Street

18324 W Clark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18324 W Clark St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
The property is located with walking distance to Tarzana Hospital, Von's and Gelson grocery market, Home Good and the Tarzana shoping center,kosher Resturant, Unique Bakery & transeportations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18324 Clark Street have any available units?
18324 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18324 Clark Street have?
Some of 18324 Clark Street's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18324 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
18324 Clark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18324 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 18324 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18324 Clark Street offer parking?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18324 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 18324 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18324 Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
NMS West Hills
7810 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College