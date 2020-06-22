Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18324 Clark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18324 Clark Street
18324 W Clark St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18324 W Clark St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
The property is located with walking distance to Tarzana Hospital, Von's and Gelson grocery market, Home Good and the Tarzana shoping center,kosher Resturant, Unique Bakery & transeportations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18324 Clark Street have any available units?
18324 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18324 Clark Street have?
Some of 18324 Clark Street's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18324 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
18324 Clark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18324 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 18324 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18324 Clark Street offer parking?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not offer parking.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18324 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 18324 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18324 Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
