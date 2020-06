1516 South CANFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

BEVERLY HILLS ADJACENT GORGEOUS, ELEGANT AND DRAMATIC HOME WITH FIVE BEDROOMS AND A PROFESSIONAL GYM. HUGE LIVINGROOM AND FORMAL DININGROOM WITH SOARING CEILINGS. LARGE FAMILYROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH AN ADDITIONAL CENTER ISLAND WALL FOR BIG SCREEN TV AND STORAGE AND A FABULOUS GOURMET GRANTIE KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND. THE WHOLE HOME IS WONDERFUL FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A WET BAR IN THE DININGROOM. INCREDIBLE TROPICAL LUCIOUS BACKYARD WITH HUGE TOWERING TREES AND A WONDERFUL NEW DECK...FIVE HUGE BIG BEDROOMS WITH BATHS AND THE MASTER IS OVERSIZED WITH SITTING AREA AND WONDEFUL WALK IN CLOSETS. THE FIFTH BEDROOM IS AN ADDITIONAL SUITE WITH ITS OWN BATH AND LARGE PRIVATE LIVINGROOM AREA LIKE A PRIVATE APARTMENT WITHIN THE HOME. THE DRIVEWAY WILL ACCOMODATE MANY CARS AND THE GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO THE GYM...THIS HOME IS NEWER CONSTRUCTION, LOCATED IN A FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD AND IS IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT IN EVERY ROOM