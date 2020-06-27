All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

1255 ARMACOST Avenue

1255 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Large, light and bright 1 bedroom apartment. Property features include wood floors, large living room, dining area, bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
1255 ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1255 ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
