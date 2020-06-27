Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1255 ARMACOST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1255 ARMACOST Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1255 ARMACOST Avenue
1255 Armacost Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1255 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Large, light and bright 1 bedroom apartment. Property features include wood floors, large living room, dining area, bedroom, 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
1255 ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1255 ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 ARMACOST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 ARMACOST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College