Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to The Bronson Garden apartments, a newly remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.The property is gated and comes with 2 parking spaces per unit. We currently have three updated units with brand new stainless steel appliances and new flooring throughout. The units are bright and spacious. Starting at $2,650, With approved credit, the security deposit is $500