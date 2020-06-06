Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
11975 CREST Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11975 CREST Place
11975 W Crest Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11975 W Crest Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11975 CREST Place have any available units?
11975 CREST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11975 CREST Place have?
Some of 11975 CREST Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11975 CREST Place currently offering any rent specials?
11975 CREST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11975 CREST Place pet-friendly?
No, 11975 CREST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11975 CREST Place offer parking?
Yes, 11975 CREST Place does offer parking.
Does 11975 CREST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11975 CREST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11975 CREST Place have a pool?
Yes, 11975 CREST Place has a pool.
Does 11975 CREST Place have accessible units?
No, 11975 CREST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11975 CREST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11975 CREST Place has units with dishwashers.
