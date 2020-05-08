All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 9 2019

1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard

1192 Exposition Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
First month FREE USC off campus student housing special! Moving allowance too! Leases for August 1 move in. 1.5 blocks from Expo/Vermont Metro Station. 2 blocks from USC. Google street view is before complete remodel. Bungalow style building. New remodel. Three 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units. One 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. One parking spot per bedroom. Each bedroom has a full bath with a tub. New central air conditioning and heat. New kitchen. Dish washer, stove, refrigerator included. Washer & Dryer inside unit. Each unit has a front patio for hanging out or grilling. Environmentally conscious materials & landscaping. Water and trash paid for. Security gate & fenced. Complex is well lighted for safety. WiFi included. 6262428197. Leasing@MetWestPartners.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have any available units?
1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have?
Some of 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard is not pet friendly.
Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1192 EXPOSITION Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
