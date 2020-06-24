1101 S Bundy Drive

1101 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous house completed in 2014 in Brentwood. First floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 nice living rooms w/ fireplace connected to formal dining area and leading to butler's section of quality kitchen with top appliances. Inland kitchen is covered with beautiful fusion marble. Breakfast area overlooks the backyard patio. The over sized family room has a marble fire place and is nice for entertain. Master bedroom has two separate her/his bathrooms and large well-built closet. Eye-catching staircase. Open galleria could used as library or second family room. The bonus Room in basement could be used as gym or entertainment room. Separate guest house . Gated entrance has space for parking 2 cars and in the back of the building there is a 2- car garage plus large parking space. Security system throughout the the building. Close to restaurants and transportation. Call for shorter term. also is for sale too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
