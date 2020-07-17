All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5404 N Delta Street

5404 N Delta St · (626) 523-8787
Location

5404 N Delta St, Los Angeles County, CA 91776
San Gabriel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Almost brand new turnkey condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable San Gabriel School District. Open floor plan with a very efficient design. Living room and dining area feature recess lighting and beautiful tile flooring. Kitchen has stylish cabinets complimented by modern counter tops and recessed lighting. There's a center island in the Kitchen for cooking or entertaining. Washer and dryer conveniently located inside the house for ease of doing laundry. All 3 bedrooms have plush carpeting, large closets along with additional overhead storage. Both bathrooms are beautifully finished with high quality fixtures, contemporary shower/tub, and tile work. Top quality windows used throughout the entire house for superior sound, heat, and cold insulation. 5404 N Delta St is a detached dwelling unit located behind the main front house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 N Delta Street have any available units?
5404 N Delta Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5404 N Delta Street currently offering any rent specials?
5404 N Delta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 N Delta Street pet-friendly?
No, 5404 N Delta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 5404 N Delta Street offer parking?
No, 5404 N Delta Street does not offer parking.
Does 5404 N Delta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 N Delta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 N Delta Street have a pool?
No, 5404 N Delta Street does not have a pool.
Does 5404 N Delta Street have accessible units?
No, 5404 N Delta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 N Delta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 N Delta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 N Delta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 N Delta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
