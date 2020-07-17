5404 N Delta Street

Amenities

Almost brand new turnkey condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable San Gabriel School District. Open floor plan with a very efficient design. Living room and dining area feature recess lighting and beautiful tile flooring. Kitchen has stylish cabinets complimented by modern counter tops and recessed lighting. There's a center island in the Kitchen for cooking or entertaining. Washer and dryer conveniently located inside the house for ease of doing laundry. All 3 bedrooms have plush carpeting, large closets along with additional overhead storage. Both bathrooms are beautifully finished with high quality fixtures, contemporary shower/tub, and tile work. Top quality windows used throughout the entire house for superior sound, heat, and cold insulation. 5404 N Delta St is a detached dwelling unit located behind the main front house.