47705 3 Points Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great Ranch Property in Three Points on over 18 acres. This is Lowest $/square feet and largest home in the Lake Hughes market. This property features 3 separate houses. The main house is approx. 3,300 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, den or 4th bedroom & office/study. The country kitchen has tile counters, glass backsplash, breakfast bar, tile floor with a mosaic center, lots of wood cabinetry, pantry and built-in desk, appliances include gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave and trash compactor, bright breakfast nook with bay window rounds out the kitchen. Open floor plan includes large living room, dining area, and reading/sitting area all have bamboo flooring and centered around a freestanding wood stove. All bedrooms have bamboo flooring, ceiling fans & crown molding. The spacious master bedroom has a built-in make-up vanity & 2 closets. Master bath has the tile floor, double sinks, jetted spa tub & tile shower w/glass door. 1 bedroom, 1 bath guesthouse. A perfect set up for in-laws or family members. Grounds include fenced yard around the house, paved covered RV parking, 2 car garage, barn, hay barn, cargo container, well houses along with 2 older houses needing to be rehabbed. Beautiful setting, mature shade trees, pines and oak. Each house has its own address. There is too much to mention so come to take a look for yourself.