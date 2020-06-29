All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

47705 3 Points Road

47705 Three Points Road · No Longer Available
Location

47705 Three Points Road, Los Angeles County, CA 93532

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Great Ranch Property in Three Points on over 18 acres. This is Lowest $/square feet and largest home in the Lake Hughes market. This property features 3 separate houses. The main house is approx. 3,300 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, den or 4th bedroom & office/study. The country kitchen has tile counters, glass backsplash, breakfast bar, tile floor with a mosaic center, lots of wood cabinetry, pantry and built-in desk, appliances include gas cooktop, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave and trash compactor, bright breakfast nook with bay window rounds out the kitchen. Open floor plan includes large living room, dining area, and reading/sitting area all have bamboo flooring and centered around a freestanding wood stove. All bedrooms have bamboo flooring, ceiling fans & crown molding. The spacious master bedroom has a built-in make-up vanity & 2 closets. Master bath has the tile floor, double sinks, jetted spa tub & tile shower w/glass door. 1 bedroom, 1 bath guesthouse. A perfect set up for in-laws or family members. Grounds include fenced yard around the house, paved covered RV parking, 2 car garage, barn, hay barn, cargo container, well houses along with 2 older houses needing to be rehabbed. Beautiful setting, mature shade trees, pines and oak. Each house has its own address. There is too much to mention so come to take a look for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47705 3 Points Road have any available units?
47705 3 Points Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 47705 3 Points Road have?
Some of 47705 3 Points Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47705 3 Points Road currently offering any rent specials?
47705 3 Points Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47705 3 Points Road pet-friendly?
No, 47705 3 Points Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 47705 3 Points Road offer parking?
Yes, 47705 3 Points Road offers parking.
Does 47705 3 Points Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47705 3 Points Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47705 3 Points Road have a pool?
No, 47705 3 Points Road does not have a pool.
Does 47705 3 Points Road have accessible units?
No, 47705 3 Points Road does not have accessible units.
Does 47705 3 Points Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47705 3 Points Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 47705 3 Points Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 47705 3 Points Road does not have units with air conditioning.
