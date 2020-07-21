All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

28823 Calle De La Paz

28823 Calle De La Paz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28823 Calle De La Paz Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Valencia - 3 bedroom townhome in West Creek - Upgraded three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2-car attached garage Tile flooring in kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. Smart home including LED lighting. Kitchen with large pantry, granite island, Kenmore Elite stainless refrigerator & GE stainless appliances. Balcony off master & good-sized walk-in closet. Blinds throughout. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Community pool and spa. Across the street from park and schools. Available Now!

(RLNE5106286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have any available units?
28823 Calle De La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28823 Calle De La Paz have?
Some of 28823 Calle De La Paz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28823 Calle De La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
28823 Calle De La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28823 Calle De La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, 28823 Calle De La Paz is pet friendly.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 28823 Calle De La Paz offers parking.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28823 Calle De La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have a pool?
Yes, 28823 Calle De La Paz has a pool.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have accessible units?
No, 28823 Calle De La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have units with dishwashers?
No, 28823 Calle De La Paz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28823 Calle De La Paz have units with air conditioning?
No, 28823 Calle De La Paz does not have units with air conditioning.
