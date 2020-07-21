28823 Calle De La Paz

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Valencia - 3 bedroom townhome in West Creek - Upgraded three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2-car attached garage Tile flooring in kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. Smart home including LED lighting. Kitchen with large pantry, granite island, Kenmore Elite stainless refrigerator & GE stainless appliances. Balcony off master & good-sized walk-in closet. Blinds throughout. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Community pool and spa. Across the street from park and schools. Available Now!



(RLNE5106286)