28487 Herrera Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful 2 BDRM 2 BA townhouse in West Creek community of Valencia will be available 9/1/19. Features include; 1440 SQFT of prime living space, fully loaded kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator, built-in-microwave, dishwasher & gas range. Separate dining area with nice living room. Carpet and ceramic tile floors, raised ceilings with recessed lighting throughout, (3) ceiling fans with lights both BDRMs and living area. Spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Loft makes for great work station or office space. Indoor laundry with full capacity stackable washer & dryer. Attached 2 car garage tandem garage with storage space. (2) community pool/spa and park area. Great Valencia schools. Rent includes water softener with monthly service and pest control every quarter. Only $2,700.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 9/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.