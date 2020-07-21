All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 28487 Herrera Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
28487 Herrera Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:39 AM

28487 Herrera Street

28487 Herrera St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28487 Herrera St, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 2 BDRM 2 BA townhouse in West Creek community of Valencia will be available 9/1/19. Features include; 1440 SQFT of prime living space, fully loaded kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator, built-in-microwave, dishwasher & gas range. Separate dining area with nice living room. Carpet and ceramic tile floors, raised ceilings with recessed lighting throughout, (3) ceiling fans with lights both BDRMs and living area. Spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet with built-in organizer. Loft makes for great work station or office space. Indoor laundry with full capacity stackable washer & dryer. Attached 2 car garage tandem garage with storage space. (2) community pool/spa and park area. Great Valencia schools. Rent includes water softener with monthly service and pest control every quarter. Only $2,700.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 9/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28487 Herrera Street have any available units?
28487 Herrera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28487 Herrera Street have?
Some of 28487 Herrera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28487 Herrera Street currently offering any rent specials?
28487 Herrera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28487 Herrera Street pet-friendly?
No, 28487 Herrera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28487 Herrera Street offer parking?
Yes, 28487 Herrera Street offers parking.
Does 28487 Herrera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28487 Herrera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28487 Herrera Street have a pool?
Yes, 28487 Herrera Street has a pool.
Does 28487 Herrera Street have accessible units?
No, 28487 Herrera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28487 Herrera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28487 Herrera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28487 Herrera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28487 Herrera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons