Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool pet friendly bike storage concierge courtyard guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

Avalon Oak Creek offers brand-new Agoura Hills apartments that are perfectly situated near great shopping at The Promenade at Westlake and a day of fun in Malibu Creek State Park. Offering one and two bedroom apartments that feature abundant storage space, satellite TV, private balconies, spacious linen and walk-in closets, and disability access, Avalon Oak Creek is the perfect location in Los Angeles County. Community amenities include barbecue grills, a fitness center, a business center, and free wireless internet.