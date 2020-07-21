24094 VIA VISTA Vista

Amenities

Breathtaking views of the Santa Clarita Valley! This gorgeous turn key home sits on one of the largest lots in Sonora Heights w/views from almost every room! Featuring a formal living rm w/high ceilings adjacent to the dinning rm w/direct access to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters w/an island accommodating extra seating and ample cabinets. The family room has a cozy fireplace that opens up to the kitchen area and a nook that fits a 60" TV. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrms and a large open loft separating the master from the secondary bedrms for ultimate privacy. Enjoy the balcony from the master bedrm and a walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. The entire house is showered w/beautiful natural light. Newer flooring throughout - porcelain tile, hardwood-likefloors, carpet, baseboards, custom paint. The backyard has mature fruit trees and beautiful flowers. Amenities include club house, multiple pools/spas, lake, gym, playground, BBQ & picnic areas.