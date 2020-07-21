All apartments in Los Angeles County
24094 VIA VISTA Vista
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

24094 VIA VISTA Vista

24094 via Vista · No Longer Available
Location

24094 via Vista, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Breathtaking views of the Santa Clarita Valley! This gorgeous turn key home sits on one of the largest lots in Sonora Heights w/views from almost every room! Featuring a formal living rm w/high ceilings adjacent to the dinning rm w/direct access to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters w/an island accommodating extra seating and ample cabinets. The family room has a cozy fireplace that opens up to the kitchen area and a nook that fits a 60" TV. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrms and a large open loft separating the master from the secondary bedrms for ultimate privacy. Enjoy the balcony from the master bedrm and a walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. The entire house is showered w/beautiful natural light. Newer flooring throughout - porcelain tile, hardwood-likefloors, carpet, baseboards, custom paint. The backyard has mature fruit trees and beautiful flowers. Amenities include club house, multiple pools/spas, lake, gym, playground, BBQ & picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have any available units?
24094 VIA VISTA Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have?
Some of 24094 VIA VISTA Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24094 VIA VISTA Vista currently offering any rent specials?
24094 VIA VISTA Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24094 VIA VISTA Vista pet-friendly?
No, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista offer parking?
Yes, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista offers parking.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have a pool?
Yes, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista has a pool.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have accessible units?
No, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 24094 VIA VISTA Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 24094 VIA VISTA Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
