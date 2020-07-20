All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 19712 Cameron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
19712 Cameron Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19712 Cameron Avenue

19712 Cameron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19712 Cameron Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA 91724
Covina-Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great location and most importantly, "THE VIEW". The property has 180 degrees of City View and completely private. ONE OF A KIND. This single story home sits on a prime view lot of prestigious South Hills area. Very open & spacious floor plan fully RENOVATED and brand NEW APPLIANCES with 4 beds and 4 baths, study/office + large bonus room. Sliding glass doors throughout. Huge living room and cozy family room with fireplaces. Master suite with atrium. Very private and secluded front & backyard w/ pool and trees. Upscale neighborhood, close to South Hills golf course/country club and great school district. CUL-DE-SAC location. Call now and get your move in credit.
Great location and most importantly, "THE VIEW". The property has 180 degrees of City View and completely private. ONE OF A KIND. This single story home sits on a prime view lot of prestigious South Hills area. Very open & spacious floor plan fully RENOVATED and brand NEW APPLIANCES with 4 beds and 4 baths, study/office + large bonus room. Sliding glass doors throughout. Huge living room and cozy family room with fireplaces. Master suite with atrium. Very private and secluded front & backyard w/ pool and trees. Upscale neighborhood, close to South Hills golf course/country club and great school district. CUL-DE-SAC location. Call now and get your move in credit for the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have any available units?
19712 Cameron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 19712 Cameron Avenue have?
Some of 19712 Cameron Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19712 Cameron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19712 Cameron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19712 Cameron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19712 Cameron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19712 Cameron Avenue offers parking.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19712 Cameron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19712 Cameron Avenue has a pool.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19712 Cameron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19712 Cameron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19712 Cameron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19712 Cameron Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons