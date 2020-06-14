103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Fe Springs, CA

/
1 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Fe Springs
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe Springs
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
775 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cerritos
26 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
706 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Artesia
9 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
627 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
892 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
702 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Buena Park
10 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
