209 Santa Ana Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

209 Santa Ana Avenue

209 Santa Ana Avenue · (562) 858-0328
Location

209 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor Belmont Shore charmer. Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets w/under cabinet lighting, & tiled flooring. Newly upgraded tiled bath/shower w/frameless shower door. Amenities include; Ceiling fans in bedrooms & kitchen/dining area, mirrored closet doors, carpeted living area, 2" shutter type window treatments, balcony area, on-site laundry, gated building, water & trash included. Just steps to enjoy all the shopping & dining that lively 2nd St. has to offer! Sorry no pets/smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
209 Santa Ana Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 209 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Santa Ana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
