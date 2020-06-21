209 Santa Ana Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor Belmont Shore charmer. Freshly painted throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets w/under cabinet lighting, & tiled flooring. Newly upgraded tiled bath/shower w/frameless shower door. Amenities include; Ceiling fans in bedrooms & kitchen/dining area, mirrored closet doors, carpeted living area, 2" shutter type window treatments, balcony area, on-site laundry, gated building, water & trash included. Just steps to enjoy all the shopping & dining that lively 2nd St. has to offer! Sorry no pets/smoking.