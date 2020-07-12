Neighborhood Guide: Livermore

Check out the top neighborhoods in Livermore for renting an apartment: Northside Livermore, Springtown, Leland Heights and more

Last updated July 12 2020
  1. 1. Northside Livermore
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    10 Units Available
    Northside Livermore
    Autumn Springs
    1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,885
    610 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,110
    795 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    2 Units Available
    Northside Livermore
    Alderwood Park
    277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,034
    649 sqft
  2. 2. Springtown
    Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
    13 Units Available
    Springtown
    Diablo Vista Apartments
    1550 Springtown Blvd, Livermore, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,960
    636 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,285
    838 sqft
  3. 3. Leland Heights
    Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
    3 Units Available
    Leland Heights
    Royal Gardens
    434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,634
    620 sqft

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Leland Heights
    107 Ganesha Cmn
    107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,295
    1710 sqft
