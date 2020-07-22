All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 344 N. K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
344 N. K
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:28 AM

344 N. K

344 N K St · (925) 389-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Northside Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

344 N K St, Livermore, CA 94551
Northside Livermore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Jennifer DeVinney - Agt: 925-3893437 - NEW CONSTRUCTION, contemporary, walk to downtown and wineries! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath approx. 1750 square foot home with laundry room on bedroom level is a rare opportunity to live in luxury a stone's throw from downtown. Owner spared no expense. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, solid core doors, stone counter tops in kitchen and baths, walk-in closets, recessed lighting on dimmers, designer paint, gas burning fire place, stainless steel appliances, higher end cabinetry, windows and window treatments. All this plus a 2 car garage and ample street parking! This home was built with style and integrity. Live with all the modern conveniences and be just a walk or bike ride from the ever charming downtown, local parks and wineries and public transportation!Presently occupied. By appointment only. Available by August 7. Call Agent: Jen D: 925-389-3437

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 N. K have any available units?
344 N. K has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 N. K have?
Some of 344 N. K's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 N. K currently offering any rent specials?
344 N. K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 N. K pet-friendly?
No, 344 N. K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 344 N. K offer parking?
Yes, 344 N. K offers parking.
Does 344 N. K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 N. K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 N. K have a pool?
No, 344 N. K does not have a pool.
Does 344 N. K have accessible units?
No, 344 N. K does not have accessible units.
Does 344 N. K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 N. K has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 N. K have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 N. K does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 344 N. K?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLivermore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Livermore Apartments with BalconiesLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with PoolsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Stockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreSpringtown
Leland Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity