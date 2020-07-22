Amenities
Jennifer DeVinney - Agt: 925-3893437 - NEW CONSTRUCTION, contemporary, walk to downtown and wineries! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath approx. 1750 square foot home with laundry room on bedroom level is a rare opportunity to live in luxury a stone's throw from downtown. Owner spared no expense. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, solid core doors, stone counter tops in kitchen and baths, walk-in closets, recessed lighting on dimmers, designer paint, gas burning fire place, stainless steel appliances, higher end cabinetry, windows and window treatments. All this plus a 2 car garage and ample street parking! This home was built with style and integrity. Live with all the modern conveniences and be just a walk or bike ride from the ever charming downtown, local parks and wineries and public transportation!Presently occupied. By appointment only. Available by August 7. Call Agent: Jen D: 925-389-3437