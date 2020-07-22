Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Jennifer DeVinney - Agt: 925-3893437 - NEW CONSTRUCTION, contemporary, walk to downtown and wineries! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath approx. 1750 square foot home with laundry room on bedroom level is a rare opportunity to live in luxury a stone's throw from downtown. Owner spared no expense. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, solid core doors, stone counter tops in kitchen and baths, walk-in closets, recessed lighting on dimmers, designer paint, gas burning fire place, stainless steel appliances, higher end cabinetry, windows and window treatments. All this plus a 2 car garage and ample street parking! This home was built with style and integrity. Live with all the modern conveniences and be just a walk or bike ride from the ever charming downtown, local parks and wineries and public transportation!Presently occupied. By appointment only. Available by August 7. Call Agent: Jen D: 925-389-3437