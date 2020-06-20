All apartments in Livermore
How many bedrooms do you need?
2092 Rapallo Common
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2092 Rapallo Common

2092 Rapallo Cmn · No Longer Available
Location

2092 Rapallo Cmn, Livermore, CA 94551
Northside Livermore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Room to Roam - Beautiful Home in Livermore for RENT - A great space in a lovely neighborhood in the heart of Livermore. This 2 story home with over ~1911 s.f. has been well maintained and offers 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Floor plan is open and bright with wood floors in the living and dining area. Fantastic kitchen with all appliances included. Nice fenced back patio for your enjoyment. Close by the shopping and freeway access. Enjoy all that Livermore has to offer. 2 Car Garage. Central Air. HOA Pool & Spa. HOA paid by owner. NO SMOKING, NO PETS and One year lease to start. Renters Insurance Required. Income & Credit score requirements. MORE PICS TO COME...Fastest Response is email to PM realestatembc@gmail.com COVID showing restrictions in place.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 Rapallo Common have any available units?
2092 Rapallo Common doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livermore, CA.
What amenities does 2092 Rapallo Common have?
Some of 2092 Rapallo Common's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 Rapallo Common currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Rapallo Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Rapallo Common pet-friendly?
No, 2092 Rapallo Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common offer parking?
Yes, 2092 Rapallo Common does offer parking.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 Rapallo Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common have a pool?
Yes, 2092 Rapallo Common has a pool.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common have accessible units?
No, 2092 Rapallo Common does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 Rapallo Common does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2092 Rapallo Common have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2092 Rapallo Common has units with air conditioning.
