1963 Paseo Laguna Seco

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

JUST LISTED! Clean, Bright and Updated, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 982 sq/ft. Town home for Lease - Professionally remodeled, this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, town home has an expanded kitchen, new cabinets, solid surface counters and stainless appliances which has been opened up to the adjacent large great room with cast surround fireplace, TV wall mount and in-wall wiring above. The open floor plan and ample size backyard patio area make it great for entertaining. Newer vinyl windows/doors and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has an abundance of natural light with a balcony that looks out towards Redwood trees and green space. In unit washer and dryer, tank-less water heater and newer central heat and air. Great location, just a short drive to Downtown Livermore with easy access to I580 and Highway 84.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.



All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management



No Pets Allowed



