Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1963 Paseo Laguna Seco

1963 Paseo Laguna Seco · (760) 773-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1963 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA 94551
Northside Livermore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST LISTED! Clean, Bright and Updated, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 982 sq/ft. Town home for Lease - Professionally remodeled, this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, town home has an expanded kitchen, new cabinets, solid surface counters and stainless appliances which has been opened up to the adjacent large great room with cast surround fireplace, TV wall mount and in-wall wiring above. The open floor plan and ample size backyard patio area make it great for entertaining. Newer vinyl windows/doors and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has an abundance of natural light with a balcony that looks out towards Redwood trees and green space. In unit washer and dryer, tank-less water heater and newer central heat and air. Great location, just a short drive to Downtown Livermore with easy access to I580 and Highway 84.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have any available units?
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have?
Some of 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Paseo Laguna Seco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco pet-friendly?
No, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco offer parking?
No, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have a pool?
No, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have accessible units?
No, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have units with dishwashers?
No, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1963 Paseo Laguna Seco has units with air conditioning.
