Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

107 Ganesha Cmn

107 Ganesha Common · (510) 250-7918
Location

107 Ganesha Common, Livermore, CA 94551
Leland Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Ganesha Cmn · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207

This beautiful three-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome is simply stunning. Featuring three levels, hardwood kitchen floors, double pane energy efficient windows to maximize heat in the winter and cool in the summer! This residence has all the amenities you could want!

All three bedrooms feature spacious closets, an abundance of natural lighting, ensuite bathrooms and comfortable high-end wall to wall carpet make this a relaxing oasis.

Open floor plan, equipped with an open kitchen concept, for the chef in all of us. The transition from chef to host in a blink of an eye. The modern kitchen features granite counter-tops, wood flooring, breakfast bar, abundant cabinet space, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances.

Your home features a community playhouse, a two-car garage, an alarm system and a high-end energy efficiency washer/dryer for your convenience!

Area: Nearby schools include St. Michael Elementary School, Junction Avenue K-8 School and Livermore High School. The closest grocery stores are Fast & Easy Food & Liquor, Outsidein, and Hidalgo Little Market. Nearby coffee shops include Peet's Coffee and Tea, Luna Tea Company and Espresso Rosetta. Nearby restaurants include John's Char-Burger, Livermore Casino and Garlex Pizza. 107 Ganesha Cmn is near Madeira Park, Doolan Park, and Park. Great location for commuters Ace train or Bart nearby.

Utilities: The resident is responsible for PG&E, Water, Cable and Internet services.

The owner provides trash and landscaping services.

A minimum credit score of 670 required.

Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."

*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*

Dogs considered.

This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3Xs) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4Xs) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"
** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have any available units?
107 Ganesha Cmn has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Ganesha Cmn have?
Some of 107 Ganesha Cmn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Ganesha Cmn currently offering any rent specials?
107 Ganesha Cmn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Ganesha Cmn pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Ganesha Cmn is pet friendly.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn offer parking?
Yes, 107 Ganesha Cmn does offer parking.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Ganesha Cmn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have a pool?
No, 107 Ganesha Cmn does not have a pool.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have accessible units?
Yes, 107 Ganesha Cmn has accessible units.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Ganesha Cmn has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Ganesha Cmn have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Ganesha Cmn does not have units with air conditioning.
