Advent- Welcome to the Ganesha Commons! 1 MONTH FREEl!!! - Please do not apply online "sight unseen applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207



This beautiful three-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome is simply stunning. Featuring three levels, hardwood kitchen floors, double pane energy efficient windows to maximize heat in the winter and cool in the summer! This residence has all the amenities you could want!



All three bedrooms feature spacious closets, an abundance of natural lighting, ensuite bathrooms and comfortable high-end wall to wall carpet make this a relaxing oasis.



Open floor plan, equipped with an open kitchen concept, for the chef in all of us. The transition from chef to host in a blink of an eye. The modern kitchen features granite counter-tops, wood flooring, breakfast bar, abundant cabinet space, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances.



Your home features a community playhouse, a two-car garage, an alarm system and a high-end energy efficiency washer/dryer for your convenience!



Area: Nearby schools include St. Michael Elementary School, Junction Avenue K-8 School and Livermore High School. The closest grocery stores are Fast & Easy Food & Liquor, Outsidein, and Hidalgo Little Market. Nearby coffee shops include Peet's Coffee and Tea, Luna Tea Company and Espresso Rosetta. Nearby restaurants include John's Char-Burger, Livermore Casino and Garlex Pizza. 107 Ganesha Cmn is near Madeira Park, Doolan Park, and Park. Great location for commuters Ace train or Bart nearby.



Utilities: The resident is responsible for PG&E, Water, Cable and Internet services.



The owner provides trash and landscaping services.



A minimum credit score of 670 required.



Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."



*Renters Insurance does not include earthquake damage.*



Dogs considered.



This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3Xs) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4Xs) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



No Cats Allowed



