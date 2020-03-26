7971 Lincoln St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Walking distance to stores, trolley, public library, schools and downtown Lemon Grove. Washer/dryer in garage. 1st month, and security deposit, credit report due at move-in. Max of two pets under 20 lbs with additional security deposit. 12 months min lease.SECTION 8 OKAY.