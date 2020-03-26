All apartments in Lemon Grove
7971 Lincoln St

7971 Lincoln Street · (619) 675-6226
Location

7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Walking distance to stores, trolley, public library, schools and downtown Lemon Grove. Washer/dryer in garage. 1st month, and security deposit, credit report due at move-in. Max of two pets under 20 lbs with additional security deposit. 12 months min lease.SECTION 8 OKAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

