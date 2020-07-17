4743 West 173rd Street

Amenities
Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale.
Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house.
House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room).
New paint throughout
Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms
New ceiling fans in bedrooms
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New microwave range hood and Stove are included.
Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower.
Window Blinds
Private back yard
1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house)
Owner pays water and trash
Walk Score is 83! Great location just blocks away from shopping, food, and entertainment. Minutes from the South Bay Galleria Mall and the 405 Freeway. Short drive to Beaches.
Cross Streets: N. Artesia Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.
