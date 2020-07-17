All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
4743 West 173rd Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

4743 West 173rd Street

4743 West 173rd Street · No Longer Available
Lawndale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4743 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale.
Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house.
House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room).
New paint throughout
Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms
New ceiling fans in bedrooms
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New microwave range hood and Stove are included.
Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower.
Window Blinds
Private back yard
1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house)
Owner pays water and trash

Walk Score is 83! Great location just blocks away from shopping, food, and entertainment. Minutes from the South Bay Galleria Mall and the 405 Freeway. Short drive to Beaches.
Cross Streets: N. Artesia Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.

R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
www.wemanageproperty.com
2461 W. 208th St. Suite #100 Torrance, CA 90501
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 West 173rd Street have any available units?
4743 West 173rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4743 West 173rd Street have?
Some of 4743 West 173rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 West 173rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4743 West 173rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 West 173rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4743 West 173rd Street offers parking.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street have a pool?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4743 West 173rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4743 West 173rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
