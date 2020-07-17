4743 West 173rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Rare 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom back house with bonus room and laundry room located in the city of Lawndale.

Laundry hookups available inside a large fluff and fold room attached to the house.

House has been remodeled and features New vinyl Plank floors throughout (New vinyl sheet flooring in Laundry Room).

New paint throughout

Upgraded electrical outlets with USB ports in living room and bedrooms

New ceiling fans in bedrooms

Refurbished kitchen cabinets

New microwave range hood and Stove are included.

Bathroom recently remodeled with new bathtub/shower.

Window Blinds

Private back yard

1 Assigned Parking Space in Driveway (driveway shared with front house)

Owner pays water and trash



Walk Score is 83! Great location just blocks away from shopping, food, and entertainment. Minutes from the South Bay Galleria Mall and the 405 Freeway. Short drive to Beaches.

Cross Streets: N. Artesia Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.



R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

www.wemanageproperty.com

2461 W. 208th St. Suite #100 Torrance, CA 90501

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.