Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Lawndale! This unit features bay windows and carpeted and wooden floors. Appliances include a stove and refrigerator. This unit is located near the 405 freeway, South Bay Galleria, Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College and more! Note: Driveway use is shared with rear tenant. Both tenants get access to a garage and space directly behind the garage. Blocking the front of the driveway is prohibited.