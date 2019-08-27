4534 W 172nd St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4534 172nd St. - Property Id: 132314



Beautifully newly restored house with traditional crown moulding, recessed lighting, brand new hardwood flooring , kitchen with granite countertops, brand new stove (not pictured delivery on Tuesday )and newly renovated bathroom with fixtures. This beautiful home is located 8 miles from the beach. There are 3 major shopping malls within the vicinity. This home possesses a large open backyard and herbal garden for mental relaxation ,mindfulness, and entertainment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132314p

Property Id 132314



(RLNE5012939)