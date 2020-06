Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Like new free standing town home in 3-unit gated complex. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2 car garage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge dining area and cozy living room with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs with huge closet space and Master Suite with fireplace and Jacuzzi tub. Washer & Dryer in unit and A/C throughout for those warm summer days! Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, airport, shopping and dining!