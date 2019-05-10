4345 W 154th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Property is Open Monday April 22 from 11:30-12:30 and Wednesday April 24th from 1:30-2:30. Not available until May 1st, but we can still show the property. Super clean and cute! Cozy fireplace in the living room with access to the outdoor patio. Laminated flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Large Kitchen with eating area, ample wood cabinets and pantry storage. Convenient lower level bath. Both upper level bedrooms are a good size, one bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and the other a generous size closet. Laundry area on upper level with large linen cabinet. Ideal location close to the great shopping and dining in Redondo and Manhattan Beach. 4 miles to the beach. Easy to get to LAX, El Camino College and the 405. 2 car subterranean parking with lots of guest parking. Extra storage in the garage. Secure/gated community with lovely grounds, BBQ area and a spa. Call Lynn Lord 310-493-7016 with any questions. Property will be open Saturday May 4th from 11:30 to 1:00.