Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:44 AM

4345 W 154th Street

4345 W 154th St · No Longer Available
Location

4345 W 154th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Property is Open Monday April 22 from 11:30-12:30 and Wednesday April 24th from 1:30-2:30. Not available until May 1st, but we can still show the property. Super clean and cute! Cozy fireplace in the living room with access to the outdoor patio. Laminated flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Large Kitchen with eating area, ample wood cabinets and pantry storage. Convenient lower level bath. Both upper level bedrooms are a good size, one bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and the other a generous size closet. Laundry area on upper level with large linen cabinet. Ideal location close to the great shopping and dining in Redondo and Manhattan Beach. 4 miles to the beach. Easy to get to LAX, El Camino College and the 405. 2 car subterranean parking with lots of guest parking. Extra storage in the garage. Secure/gated community with lovely grounds, BBQ area and a spa. Call Lynn Lord 310-493-7016 with any questions. Property will be open Saturday May 4th from 11:30 to 1:00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

