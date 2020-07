Amenities

Beautifully remodeled three bed two bath home! This rear unit is located on a large lot and includes a private yard. The home features new paint, laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, and hallway. The kitchen come with a dishwasher, stove, and laundry hook-ups. Located near Anderson Elementary school, the 405 freeway, El Camino College, and the Lawndale Sheriff's Department. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN THE FRONT UNIT.