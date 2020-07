Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a bright and open 2 bedroom 1 bath back home of the duplex. All redone! Completely remodeled bathroom, new carpet, new appliances and updated kitchen. Plenty of natural light through out. Fenced yard with one car detached shared garage. Excellent location close to shops, restaurants and freeways. Call for a showing Jacob 310-703-1814.