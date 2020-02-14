4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 1/4 bath townhome. NEW, NEW, NEW - A complete remodel includes fresh paint in trending colors with all new baseboards. Plank vinyl flooring throughout the living area plus new warm and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with quartz counter tops/tiled back splash, new faucet, light fixtures and hardware. The bathroom updates include quartz counter tops, new sinks, shower door and all new hardware. Additional interior benefits include new dual pane windows, recessed lighting with LED bulbs. Located just minutes from beautiful Manhattan Beach, Northrop Grumman, Spacex, Raytheon and the 405 freeway