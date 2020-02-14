All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom + 1 1/4 bath townhome. NEW, NEW, NEW - A complete remodel includes fresh paint in trending colors with all new baseboards. Plank vinyl flooring throughout the living area plus new warm and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with quartz counter tops/tiled back splash, new faucet, light fixtures and hardware. The bathroom updates include quartz counter tops, new sinks, shower door and all new hardware. Additional interior benefits include new dual pane windows, recessed lighting with LED bulbs. Located just minutes from beautiful Manhattan Beach, Northrop Grumman, Spacex, Raytheon and the 405 freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have any available units?
4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Manhattan Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles