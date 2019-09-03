4166 W. 162nd Street

Amenities

**NEWLY UPDATED** 3 Bedrooms + 2 1/2 Bathrooms - Property Id: 140816



4166 W. 162nd St.

Lawndale, CA 90260



Front House

3 Bedrooms + 1 3/4 Baths

2 Car Garage with Bonus Room and Bonus 1/2 Bath

Rent: $2,895.00

Deposit: $1,500 and up depending on credit

Available: August 24, 2019



All New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Granite Counters, New Stainless Stove

Ceiling Fans, Mirrored Closets Doors, New Blinds

Freshly Painted, New Tile Bath's, New Vanity,

Washer and Dryer Hookups



Will consider small pet



For more information

Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140816p

