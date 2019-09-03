All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

4166 W. 162nd Street

4166 W 162nd St · No Longer Available
Location

4166 W 162nd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NEWLY UPDATED** 3 Bedrooms + 2 1/2 Bathrooms - Property Id: 140816

4166 W. 162nd St.
Lawndale, CA 90260

Front House
3 Bedrooms + 1 3/4 Baths
2 Car Garage with Bonus Room and Bonus 1/2 Bath
Rent: $2,895.00
Deposit: $1,500 and up depending on credit
Available: August 24, 2019

All New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Granite Counters, New Stainless Stove
Ceiling Fans, Mirrored Closets Doors, New Blinds
Freshly Painted, New Tile Bath's, New Vanity,
Washer and Dryer Hookups

Will consider small pet


Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140816p
Property Id 140816

(RLNE5048374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

