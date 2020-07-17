All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4121 W 162nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4121 W 162nd Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

4121 W 162nd Street

4121 W 162nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4121 W 162nd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming remodeled one-bedroom one-bath duplex home. Quiet location on nice Lawndale street. New high-quality laminate flooring throughout, complete kitchen remodel (new cabinets, new counter tops, new appliances) includes new refrigerator, and remodeled bathroom. Separate room for laundry, includes new washer and dryer. Exclusive parking for 3 cars and exclusive use of front yard. Includes water, sewer, trash & gardener. Perfect central location for commuters with easy access to 405 freeway, also excellent location for people working anywhere in South Bay. Just minutes to Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, as well as El Segundo and numerous aerospace companies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 W 162nd Street have any available units?
4121 W 162nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4121 W 162nd Street have?
Some of 4121 W 162nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 W 162nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 W 162nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 W 162nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4121 W 162nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4121 W 162nd Street offers parking.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 W 162nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street have a pool?
No, 4121 W 162nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 W 162nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 W 162nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 W 162nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 W 162nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawndale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles