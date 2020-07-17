4121 W 162nd Street

Amenities

Charming remodeled one-bedroom one-bath duplex home. Quiet location on nice Lawndale street. New high-quality laminate flooring throughout, complete kitchen remodel (new cabinets, new counter tops, new appliances) includes new refrigerator, and remodeled bathroom. Separate room for laundry, includes new washer and dryer. Exclusive parking for 3 cars and exclusive use of front yard. Includes water, sewer, trash & gardener. Perfect central location for commuters with easy access to 405 freeway, also excellent location for people working anywhere in South Bay. Just minutes to Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, as well as El Segundo and numerous aerospace companies.