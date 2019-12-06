4056 W 164th Street Rear

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy House in the heart of South Bay - Property Id: 174534



Quiet and Private rear unit with fenced yard and off street parking (carport). Walking distance to Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College, SB Galleria Mall, and only 5 miles from the beach! Convenient freeway access to both 405 and 91. Recently painted, and updated. Includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, stove, and refrigerator. Floors are tiled throughout and there's plenty of storage space. Pets are welcome! Available 12/1/19, but early move in may be possible (11/24/19).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174534p

Property Id 174534



(RLNE5297394)