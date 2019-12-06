All apartments in Lawndale
4056 W 164th Street Rear
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

4056 W 164th Street Rear

4056 164th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4056 164th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy House in the heart of South Bay - Property Id: 174534

Quiet and Private rear unit with fenced yard and off street parking (carport). Walking distance to Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College, SB Galleria Mall, and only 5 miles from the beach! Convenient freeway access to both 405 and 91. Recently painted, and updated. Includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, stove, and refrigerator. Floors are tiled throughout and there's plenty of storage space. Pets are welcome! Available 12/1/19, but early move in may be possible (11/24/19).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174534p
Property Id 174534

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have any available units?
4056 W 164th Street Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have?
Some of 4056 W 164th Street Rear's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 W 164th Street Rear currently offering any rent specials?
4056 W 164th Street Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 W 164th Street Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 4056 W 164th Street Rear is pet friendly.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear offer parking?
Yes, 4056 W 164th Street Rear offers parking.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4056 W 164th Street Rear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have a pool?
No, 4056 W 164th Street Rear does not have a pool.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have accessible units?
No, 4056 W 164th Street Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4056 W 164th Street Rear has units with dishwashers.
Does 4056 W 164th Street Rear have units with air conditioning?
No, 4056 W 164th Street Rear does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
