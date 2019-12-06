4056 W 164th Street Rear

Amenities
Cozy House in the heart of South Bay - Property Id: 174534
Quiet and Private rear unit with fenced yard and off street parking (carport). Walking distance to Alondra Golf Course, El Camino College, SB Galleria Mall, and only 5 miles from the beach! Convenient freeway access to both 405 and 91. Recently painted, and updated. Includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, stove, and refrigerator. Floors are tiled throughout and there's plenty of storage space. Pets are welcome! Available 12/1/19, but early move in may be possible (11/24/19).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174534p
Property Id 174534
(RLNE5297394)