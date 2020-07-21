14807 Condon Ave Unit 215

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor of a small gated community in Lawndale, CA. It is newly remodeled with a spacious living room and balcony, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, fridge, dishwasher, pantry, and in-unit washer and dryer. The common areas in the gated community has a pool, jacuzzi, gardens, and BBQ grills. The unit includes 2 parking spots (one covered, one uncovered) and 1 storage space in the underground parking garage. Located in a prime location, just minutes away from businesses like Boeing, Raytheon, SpaceX, and other aerospace companies. Shopping centers nearby include Costco, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, REI, Michael's, Trader Joe's, any many more. Just a 10 minute drive to the beach! Small pets are negotiable.



