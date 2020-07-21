All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
14807 Condon Ave Unit 215
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

14807 Condon Ave Unit 215

14807 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

14807 Condon Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Schedule a Showing Online

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor of a small gated community in Lawndale, CA. It is newly remodeled with a spacious living room and balcony, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, fridge, dishwasher, pantry, and in-unit washer and dryer. The common areas in the gated community has a pool, jacuzzi, gardens, and BBQ grills. The unit includes 2 parking spots (one covered, one uncovered) and 1 storage space in the underground parking garage. Located in a prime location, just minutes away from businesses like Boeing, Raytheon, SpaceX, and other aerospace companies. Shopping centers nearby include Costco, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, REI, Michael's, Trader Joe's, any many more. Just a 10 minute drive to the beach! Small pets are negotiable.

To schedule a viewing, please click on the green link below for days and times:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have any available units?
14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have?
Some of 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 is pet friendly.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 offers parking.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14807 Condon Ave Unit 215 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawndale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles