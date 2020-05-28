6253 Jasper Court

Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88c02c017 ----

Antelope Valley Rental located in West Lancaster just off of 62nd St and W Ave J8.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,280 sq. ft of living space



Landscaped Yard, open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Countertops, new paint, newer A/C, and large backyard with entertaining space.



Ceramic Tile Flooring and new Neutral Carpet



Gardening Service Included



Please visit www.RentSourceCorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!



*Not Section 8 approved



*No Pets



2 Car Garage

Ceramic Tile Floor

Gardener Services Included

Landscaped Yard

Large Backyard

New Neutral Carpet

New Paint

Newer Ac

No Pets Allowed

Open Kitchen

Tile Countertops