All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 6253 Jasper Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, CA
/
6253 Jasper Court
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:20 PM

6253 Jasper Court

6253 Jasper Court · (661) 430-5355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lancaster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6253 Jasper Court, Lancaster, CA 93536

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88c02c017 ----
Antelope Valley Rental located in West Lancaster just off of 62nd St and W Ave J8.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,280 sq. ft of living space

Landscaped Yard, open Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Countertops, new paint, newer A/C, and large backyard with entertaining space.

Ceramic Tile Flooring and new Neutral Carpet

Gardening Service Included

Please visit www.RentSourceCorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information!

*Not Section 8 approved

*No Pets

2 Car Garage
Ceramic Tile Floor
Gardener Services Included
Landscaped Yard
Large Backyard
New Neutral Carpet
New Paint
Newer Ac
No Pets Allowed
Open Kitchen
Tile Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 Jasper Court have any available units?
6253 Jasper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6253 Jasper Court have?
Some of 6253 Jasper Court's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 Jasper Court currently offering any rent specials?
6253 Jasper Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 Jasper Court pet-friendly?
No, 6253 Jasper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 6253 Jasper Court offer parking?
Yes, 6253 Jasper Court does offer parking.
Does 6253 Jasper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6253 Jasper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 Jasper Court have a pool?
No, 6253 Jasper Court does not have a pool.
Does 6253 Jasper Court have accessible units?
No, 6253 Jasper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 Jasper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6253 Jasper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6253 Jasper Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave
Lancaster, CA 93535
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way
Lancaster, CA 93536
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 BedroomsLancaster Apartments with Balcony
Lancaster Apartments with GarageLancaster Apartments with Parking
Lancaster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity