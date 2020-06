Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front yard your kids will have plenty of room to play. Located within minutes of the freeway and blvd, call to schedule an appointment!



Requirements:



Income 2.5 times the rent

Credit 620 or above

No Evictions

No Unlawful Detainers

No Violent/Drug Related Crimes

No Outstanding loans/utility payments

Tenant Must carry Renter's Insurance



Applications can be completed online at:



https://desertskies.appfolio.com/listings



No Pets Allowed



