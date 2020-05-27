All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

43321 Harbor Street

43321 Harbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

43321 Harbor Street, Lancaster, CA 93536

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 Story Home Offering 4 Bedrooms Plus a Bonus and 3 Bathrooms - Beautiful 4+3 newer 2 story home located in the Quartz Hill High School area. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED 725 FICO or better. This home offers approximately 2900 sq. ft. and was built in 2006. The floor plan offers an open formal living room and formal dining room, spacious family room with a fireplace over looking the kitchen area, large downstairs bonus room (almost 200 sq. ft.), and downstairs bathroom. Large kitchen offers eating area, center island, and built in work station/desk and lots of cabinets. Kitchen appliances include gas stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Four bedrooms are upstairs and are over sized. Master bathroom includes dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Custom window coverings throughout. Interior laundry room with gas hook ups. This home has fully landscaped yards and ribbon concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment. NO PETS preferred. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43321 Harbor Street have any available units?
43321 Harbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 43321 Harbor Street have?
Some of 43321 Harbor Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43321 Harbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
43321 Harbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43321 Harbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 43321 Harbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 43321 Harbor Street offer parking?
No, 43321 Harbor Street does not offer parking.
Does 43321 Harbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43321 Harbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43321 Harbor Street have a pool?
No, 43321 Harbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 43321 Harbor Street have accessible units?
No, 43321 Harbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43321 Harbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43321 Harbor Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

