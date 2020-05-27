43321 Harbor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 Story Home Offering 4 Bedrooms Plus a Bonus and 3 Bathrooms - Beautiful 4+3 newer 2 story home located in the Quartz Hill High School area. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED 725 FICO or better. This home offers approximately 2900 sq. ft. and was built in 2006. The floor plan offers an open formal living room and formal dining room, spacious family room with a fireplace over looking the kitchen area, large downstairs bonus room (almost 200 sq. ft.), and downstairs bathroom. Large kitchen offers eating area, center island, and built in work station/desk and lots of cabinets. Kitchen appliances include gas stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Four bedrooms are upstairs and are over sized. Master bathroom includes dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub and large walk in closet. Custom window coverings throughout. Interior laundry room with gas hook ups. This home has fully landscaped yards and ribbon concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment. NO PETS preferred. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required.



No Pets Allowed



