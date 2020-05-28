All apartments in Lancaster
1034 James Ct

1034 James Court · No Longer Available
Location

1034 James Court, Lancaster, CA 93535

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. - Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. Custom tile and hardwood flooring, shutters and ceiling fans throughout. New exterior paint and newer interior fixtures. Floor plan offers living room with brick fireplace, open family room and dining area overlooking kitchen. Kitchen has pantry and lots of counter space. Appliances include gas oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. All bedrooms are spacious. Interior laundry room with gas hookups. Nice backyard with 2 covered patios and RV access and game room/shed for additional storage. Energy efficient home is equipped with solar panels. Pets subject to owner approval with an additional pet deposit to be determined. Owner requesting strong credit score with application a 700 FICO score or better. Owner provides $25 a month towards water service and pays for the gardening service.

(RLNE5896803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 James Ct have any available units?
1034 James Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 James Ct have?
Some of 1034 James Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 James Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1034 James Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 James Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 James Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1034 James Ct offer parking?
No, 1034 James Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1034 James Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 James Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 James Ct have a pool?
No, 1034 James Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1034 James Ct have accessible units?
No, 1034 James Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 James Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 James Ct has units with dishwashers.
