1034 James Ct

Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. - Beautiful one story home with many upgrades. Custom tile and hardwood flooring, shutters and ceiling fans throughout. New exterior paint and newer interior fixtures. Floor plan offers living room with brick fireplace, open family room and dining area overlooking kitchen. Kitchen has pantry and lots of counter space. Appliances include gas oven/range, microwave and dishwasher. All bedrooms are spacious. Interior laundry room with gas hookups. Nice backyard with 2 covered patios and RV access and game room/shed for additional storage. Energy efficient home is equipped with solar panels. Pets subject to owner approval with an additional pet deposit to be determined. Owner requesting strong credit score with application a 700 FICO score or better. Owner provides $25 a month towards water service and pays for the gardening service.



